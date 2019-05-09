If the shoe fits, wear it! Celeb-loved sustainable brand Reformation is known for creating flattering, effortless silhouettes that Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more It-girls can’t get enough of. So when we heard that the brand was launching its first line of shoes, we knew they’d be an immediate must-have.

Today, Thursday, May 9, Reformation is introducing 11 styles of shoes including sandals, espadrilles, flats and heels that will take you from all of your hot summer days to beachy nights.

The collection’s designs give a nod to the ‘90s and draw inspiration from girly and vintage silhouettes with minimal details in bright colors and metallics. And much like the brand’s clothes, they’re designed with revealing cutouts to show some skin. (Think the perfect footwear to pair with your two-piece Ref sets or minidresses.)

And in typical Reformation fashion, the shoes are sustainably made from materials including chrome-free leather and jute. That means you’re taking care of the planet while looking cute. The fabrics used in the brand’s shoes save an average of 52% CO2 emissions, 70% water and 65% waste compared to most shoes bought in the U.S.

What’s even better? They’re affordable too! The chic footwear’s prices start at $128 and go up from there.

Scroll through to see our favorite picks!