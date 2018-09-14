Stars were shining bright at Rihanna’s fourth annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC on Thursday, September 13. Still basking in the glow of closing out New York Fashion Week with her sexy Savage x Fenty show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Wednesday, September 12, RiRi and some of her most fashionable friends came together to raise money for the songstress’ Clara Lionel Foundation (named after her grandparents), which benefits communities in need around the globe.

Fully leaning into her belle of the ball status, Rihanna stunned in a show-stopping Alexis Mabille jumpsuit-gown hybrid and blinding Chopard diamonds (naturally), and the rest of the night’s guests also brought their red carpet A-game. Stars like Issa Rae, Nicky Hilton, Tiffany Haddish, Normani and more rocked glitzy gowns and glam dresses in addition to all kinds of jaw-dropping bling.

