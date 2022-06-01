Get loud and proud! Saks OFF 5TH has partnered with The Phluid Phoundation in honor of Pride Month — and it’s safe to say that June is bound to be one of the most stylish months of the year!

The beloved department store chain hit the ground running on June 1, dropping a gender-neutral capsule collection with a cause. For every item purchased, the brand will donate 100 percent of the net proceeds (up to $100,000) to the non-profit organization.

For those new to The Phluid Phoundation, it supports vulnerable and marginalized members of the LGBTQ+ community, including BIPOC transgender and homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

As for the capsule collection, dubbed The Phluid Project, it comprises everything from accessories, like hats and summery scarves, to clothing, including caftans and shorts — all in eye-catching patterns and vibrant colors, of course.

Standout pieces include the Tropical Baseball Cap ($40) and the Floral Tie-Front Shirt ($60), both of which are perfect for vacays, warm-weather outings and even on a float at a Pride parade.

But wait, that’s not all! In addition to the vibrant lineup of limited-edition wares, the brand has also unveiled a video campaign spotlighting the LGBTQ+ community through dance — and it’s epic.

The breathtaking footage features dancers of various skill sets. You’ll probably recognize at least a few of the dancers in the video. It stars Honey Balencaiga, West Dakota, Luis “Dosu” Carrera, Michelle Dorrance, Mila Jam, Courtney Taylor Key, Adriana Pierce and Harper Watters.

These two initiatives mark Saks OFF 5TH’s second time partnering with The Phluid Phoundation. Last year, the brand debuted a capsule collection and some of those pieces are still available to purchase, too. See: the Be Kind Bucket Hat ($15, originally $25) and the Being Nice Is Very Cool Laptop Sleeve ($20, originally $30).

Keep scrolling to check out some of Stylish’s favorite pieces from the capsule collection, available now — and don’t forget to press play on the campaign video above!