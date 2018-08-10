Hello Kitty Converse, this is not a drill! That’s right, Converse has teamed up with Sanrio to create the ultimate collaboration of sweet Hello Kitty-print sneakers, apparel and accessories.

Your favorite kitty is about to be all over Converse’s classic Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70 and One Star sneakers — both high and low tops! And the results are seriously cute. The collaboration stays true to Hello Kitty’s aesthetic of whites, reds, pinks and bows — as girly as the feline herself would demand. And even more purr-rect (sorry — we had to): The launch also includes kitty-printed crossbody bags to match your kicks perfectly.

The collection drops on August 19 and will come in both adult and kids sizes, so you can kick the end of the summer off right with new gear. Shop the styles on Converse.com and in the meantime, scroll for a sneak peek at the goods!