Savannah James may primarily be known as Lebron James’ wife, but over the years she has rightfully earned the title of style star.

After meeting her famous husband in high school, Savannah has effectively grown up in the public eye. As we have watched her family grow (she and Lebron share three children – LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova), we have also watched her style evolve.

In November 2023, Savannah turned heads when she wore a Dolce & Gabbana black sleeveless gown at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles. She paired the stunning dress with black sheer sleeves, a black mini purse and diamond jewelry.

A few years prior in July 2021, Savannah showed off her colorful side in a fun neon green strapless dress at the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy in Los Angeles.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Another standout look came in September 2018 when Savannah proved that she looks just as good in casual attire when she wore a pair of high-waisted jeans and a simple tee shirt to the premier of Smallfoot in Los Angeles.

Whatever the look and whatever the occasion, Savannah is guaranteed to look chic, glamorous and on trend.