The stars were out for a good cause on Saturday, November 11, in Los Angeles.

Baby2Baby — the nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and more — hosted the foundation’s annual gala at the Pacific Design Center. The glitzy soirée, which was presented by Paul Mitchell, was attended by Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek, Molly Sims, Kim Kardashian and more.

Hayek, 57, glittered in a green Bottega Veneta dress as she was honored with the Giving Tree Award, which recognizes charitable efforts that improve the lives of children. “My 39 years of involvement in supporting the wellbeing of women and children give me a deep appreciation and admiration for their heartfelt commitment and efficiency to get the job done” Hayek said at the event.

Kardashian, 43, received the same award at the 2022 celebration.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore to the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala.