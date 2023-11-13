Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Best Fashion Moments From Baby2Baby Gala 2023: Nicole Richie, Kim Kardashian and More

By
Baby2Baby Gala
17
Nicole Richie, Kim Kardashian, Salma HayekGetty Images(3)

The stars were out for a good cause on Saturday, November 11, in Los Angeles. 

Baby2Baby — the nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and more — hosted the foundation’s annual gala at the Pacific Design Center. The glitzy soirée, which was presented by Paul Mitchell, was attended by Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek, Molly Sims, Kim Kardashian and more. 

Hayek, 57, glittered in a green Bottega Veneta dress as she was honored with the Giving Tree Award, which recognizes charitable efforts that improve the lives of children. “My 39 years of involvement in supporting the wellbeing of women and children give me a deep appreciation and admiration for their heartfelt commitment and efficiency to get the job done” Hayek said at the event.

Kardashian, 43, received the same award at the 2022 celebration.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore to the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

adrienne Bailon
Chrissy Teigen Bio

Chrissy Teigen
1298062015julie 206

Julie Bowen
The Perfect Updo Hair Inspo From the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian

lori harvey
1271086842molly sims m

Molly Sims
1251220538nicole_richie_290x206

Nicole Richie
Olivia Wilde Shares a Salad Dressing Recipe Following Former Nanny's Claims

Olivia Wilde
1350331585sarah hyland 206

Sarah Hyland
Sofia Richie, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Sofia Richie

More Stories