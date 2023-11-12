Chrissy Teigen is laughing off a major wardrobe malfunction.

The model, 37, wowed in a black strapless floor-length dress at the annual Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, November 11 in West Hollywood. The gown featured floral accents across the front and a thigh-high split. She also carried a Jeffrey Levinson clutch.

By the end of the night, Teigen’s dress had split open in the back along the zipper. “Oh lol,” Teigen captioned her Instagram Story, alongside a snap of her bending over to show the mishap.

Teigen was among several celebrities to attend the Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night to raise money for children living in poverty. The star-studded spectacle included Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek Pinault, Jessica Alba and more.

This is not the first time that Teigen has had an awkward moment when it comes to her clothes. In 2017, she suffered a nip slip while dancing on stage at husband John Legend’s concert in New York City to his 2006 hit “Slow Dance.”

Earlier that year, one of her nipples was exposed while on camera watching the Super Bowl with Legend, 44. Teigen retweeted a video of her malfunction and captioned it: “Boom goes the dynamite.”

In 2016, she also flashed the audience of the American Music Awards and later apologized for “anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha.”

Despite her wardrobe malfunction on Saturday, she still managed to enjoy the fundraiser. She posted Instagram stories cheering on Zoe Saldaña, Olivia Wilde and other celebrity moms who took the stage at the annual event.

Teigen recently welcomed her fourth child, son Wren, with Legend via surrogate in June. The pair are also parents to daughter Luna, 7, son Miles, 5, and daughter Esti, 10 months.

The former Lip Sync Battle cohost has been candid about her experience suffering a miscarriage in 2020, losing her son Jack due to pregnancy complications. In 2022, she revealed that she needed an abortion because it became “very clear” that he would not survive — nor would Teigen — without medical intervention.

The “All of Me” singer, for his part, recalled feeling “hesitant” to share their story, but ultimately Legend said his wife “was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people.”

In June, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Teigen and Legend are content with the number in their brood. “Four is enough,” the insider said. “They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them.”