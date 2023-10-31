LeBron James’ son Bronny James was recently asked to name his all-time favorite basketball player — and his answer was not surprising.

Bronny, 19, pondered the question for several moments, then replied with a nod to his iconic dad. “I’d probably say, like … LeBron James or something like that,” Bronny said with a smile.

Bronny picked No. 6 to wear for the University of Southern California, the same number his father wore for his past two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before switching back to No. 23 for the current season.

Bronny’s answer provoked a laugh from his teammates, who could be heard in the background of the video, shared via X (formerly Twitter) by USC Basketball.

Related: LeBron James and Wife Savannah James’ Relationship Timeline: From High School Sw... Slam dunk love story! LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, are relationship goals — and started out as high school sweethearts. The couple met as students in the early 2000s, and Savannah was by her man’s side when he signed his first NBA contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After his rookie season, the pair […]

The teenager is the eldest of LeBron’s three children. Bronny has a younger brother, Bryce, 16, and a younger sister, Zhuri, 9. LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on September 14.

One fan of the NBA legend commented on Bronny’s clip, “LBJ and Savannah — you are doing extremely well in the parent department.”

Bronny was one of the most highly recruited high school players this year, but the date of his first game remains uncertain. USC tips off the new season on November 6 in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas against Kansas State. It is not known if Bronny will be in the lineup, as he continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered in July. He was diagnosed with “an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect” and underwent surgery to correct the issue.

In August, the James family said in a statement, “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”

Related: See LeBron James and Wife Savannah’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids: Photos LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA — and he’s doing his best to be a champion father off the court as well. “The crazy thing is, my whole life I grew up resenting my father,” the Los Angeles Lakers player told Fatherly in October 2018 about how his own upbringing […]

On September 24, ​​USC basketball coach Andy Enfield told ESPN, “Bronny’s doing very well, but we just can’t comment on anything medically. He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him.”

LeBron’s son did not participate in the team’s first practice on September 23, and the university has not provided further updates about his condition.

Bronny did appear at USC’s annual HoopLA event on October 1, where the players met with fans. He danced during his entrance, and the USC’s Instagram account noted that “@bronny hit the dougie during his Trojan HoopLA intro.”

Related: Celebrity Kids Following In Their Parents Athletic Footsteps Strong genes! Shaquille O’Neal’s son Sharif, Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, and more kids are proving to be just as athletic as their parents. The retired professional basketball player’s son transferred to Louisiana State University from the University of California Los Angeles in 2020. He chose the university because people there “didn’t really talk about” his […]

LeBron was 18 when he went from playing high school basketball in Akron, Ohio, to becoming the NBA Rookie of the Year with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. He is now the all-time NBA scoring leader with over 38,000 points scored. He looks forward to another James starring in the NBA, but first, he wants to enjoy seeing his son play in college.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When Bronny committed to playing for USC in May, his father said it was “one of the best days of my life.”

“First of all, congratulations to Bronny on the decision he made. I’m super proud of him, our family is proud of him,” LeBron said in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet at the time. “For me, personally, it’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family has gone to college. Obviously, I didn’t go to college.”