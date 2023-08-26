One month after LeBron James’ son Bronny James was hospitalized for cardiac arrest, a likely cause has been revealed.

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified,” read a statement from the James family on Friday, August 25. “It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.”

Congenital heart defect consists of one or more problems with the heart’s structure that typically develop before birth, per the Mayo Clinic. It can also change the way blood flows through the heart.

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the statement continued, noting that updates will continue to be shared and that the family values their privacy.

Bronny, 18, was rushed to the hospital last month after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout practice for the basketball team at the University of Southern California.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a spokesperson for the James family told Us Weekly on July 25. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update [the] media when there is more information.”

Bronny committed to USC for basketball in May ahead of his high school graduation that same month. He is the eldest child of LeBron, 38, and his wife, Savannah James. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, also share son Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8.

Amid Bronny’s hospitalization, LeBron gave an update on how the teen was doing while sharing his appreciation for the many well-wishes the family received on Bronny’s behalf.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great,” LeBron wrote via Twitter on July 27. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny was discharged from the hospital that same day, with his consulting cardiologist announcing that he was recuperating at home. Since his health scare, Bronny and his dad have been spotted together on several outings, most recently attending Drake’s concert at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, August 21.