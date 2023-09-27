Bronny James Misses 1st USC Basketball Practice Since Cardiac Arrest

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is still on the bench for the University of Southern California’s upcoming basketball season after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this year.

USC coach Andy Enfield confirmed that LeBron James’ eldest son, 18, missed the team’s first practice of the season on Monday, September 25. “Bronny’s doing very well,” Enfield told reporters on Monday, according to ESPN. “But we just can’t comment on anything medically. He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him.”

Enfield, 54, went on to state that Bronny is “around when he can be” and has been using his recovery time to catch up on schoolwork. “His grades are excellent right now, and he’s being the true student-athlete,” the coach added.

Until Bronny returns to the court, Enfield stated he anticipates the young star “being a very valuable part of our basketball team. But that’ll be all sorted out.” He continued: “He’s the ultimate teammate because he cares about winning, and he has such a personal relationship with all his teammates. When you watch him on the court and you’re around them, that’s the first thing you notice within five or 10 minutes — and it’s contagious.”

Related: Everything LeBron James Has Said About His Son Bronny Playing Basketball LeBron James‘ eldest son, Bronny James, is following in his dad’s basketball-playing footsteps — and he’s already on his way to superstardom. Born in 2004, Bronny’s athletic skills started attracting attention when he was just 10 years old. By the time he started high school at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, national interest in […]

One of Bronny’s teammates DJ Rodman — son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman — also told reporters that the athlete is “a very positive guy,” adding, “Every time I see him, it’s just a big smile and a ‘What’s up?’”

DJ, 22, noted that he was “relieved” that Bronny’s health scare wasn’t “anything more severe” than what it was, as two of his friends have also suffered cardiac arrest. “I wouldn’t say traumatizing, but it was a huge hit on [us], and I had to run out [of the gym],” DJ recalled. “I couldn’t handle another one like that.”

Related: LeBron James and Wife Savannah's Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA — and he’s doing his best to be a champion father off the court as well. “The crazy thing is, my whole life I grew up resenting my father,” the Los Angeles Lakers player told Fatherly in October 2018 about how his own upbringing […]

In July, Bronny was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during a USC basketball workout. A spokesperson for the James family told Us Weekly at the time that Bronny was “in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.”

LeBron, 38, thanked fans for “sending my family love and prayers” via X (formerly Twitter) on July 27. “We feel you and I’m so grateful.” Bronny was discharged from the hospital later that day. (LeBron also shares son Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8, with his wife, Savannah James.)

In addition to beginning his freshman year at USC, Bronny has made a handful of public appearances with his father, including grabbing dinner together and attending a Drake concert in Los Angeles.

Last month, the James family revealed that Bronny’s cardiac arrest was caused by “anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.” Not long after, Enfield stated that he and the USC team were “hopeful that Bronny will return to the court,” according to the Associated Press. “We just have to be patient and take it step by step.”