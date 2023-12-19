Charles Melton never fails to wow Us on the red carpet.

Whether he’s rocking head-to-toe color, sparkly suits or effortlessly cool baggy pants, the Riverdale alum has proven to be one to watch in the style department.

Melton had Us swooning in July 2022 when he attended the Valentino Haute Couture fall/winter 2023 fashion show in Rome. For the occasion, he rocked a fierce fuchsia look from the Italian fashion house that included a loose blazer, a matching button-down shirt and straight pants. He completed the monochromatic outfit with Barbiecore sneakers and accessorized with gold pendant necklaces and black sunglasses.

In May 2023, Melton stunned at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in a sequin suit. He made the look even more exciting with a sheer undershirt, layered necklaces and patent leather dress shoes.

Keep scrolling to see Melton’s most memorable looks through the years: