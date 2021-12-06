A work of art! When actress Kristine Froseth accepted an invitation to a dinner hosted by Chanel to celebrate the Five Echoes installation on December 3 during Art Basel 2021 in Miami, she knew she needed a look as major as the event itself. After all, the massive, interactive art piece by Es Devlin was commissioned as a nod to the 100th birthday of the Chanel No.5 fragrance. So she turned to beauty guru Cyndle Komarovski to work some makeup magic.

The duo got ready at the tony Faena Hotel, leaving the balcony door open so they could “hear and smell the ocean,” heightening the Miami vibe, Komarovski tells Us. While Froseth sipped coconut water fresh out of a coconut, they grooved to fun beats. “Kristine always has the best playlists to fit the mood,” says the makeup pro. “She had on a disco mix to give us all a fun boost of energy, and of course we were all singing along.”

Perhaps it was the music, coupled with the festive feeling, that led to the glimmering makeup. “The inspiration for the look was a starry night sky,” Komarovski reveals. “Kristine was wearing a really beautiful black skirt and structured jacket, so we wanted to focus on eyes — something playful, but still sophisticated to ground the look.” She started by applying Chanel’s Limited Edition Ombre Premiere Laque in Or Noir on lids, blending it out with her finger for a blurred, soft focus effect. “The dark cream shadow has the most beautiful flecks of silver glitter that acted as the backdrop for my night’s sky,” the makeup artist says. Depth was then added by layering the shimmery highlight shades in the Limited Edition Les 4 Ombres Quadra Eyeshadow in No.5 palette on top. “I love the different dimensions it gives the eye, especially when it hits the light,” says the pro, adding “nothing says celebration like glitter!”

As a complement to the sparkly eyes, Komarovski created full yet soft brows, fresh glowing skin with a subtle golden highlight thanks to a touch of Limited Edition Fluide Enlumineur in Or Ivoire and a rich rose lip kissed with Limited Edition Rouge Allure Lip Color in Rouge Brulant.

Froseth, a Chanel ambassador, stepped into her wardrobe — a black silk crepe jacket and skirt with a white silk crepe blouse, look 4 from the Cruise 2021/22 collection — and was ready to hit the party. “I am so excited to be celebrating the anniversary for the one and only Chanel No.5 by entering a world created by Es Devlin and Olivier Polge; I feel so lucky getting to witness what these two power souls have put together,” the 25-year-old actress, next up in Lena Dunham‘s Sharp Stick, tells Us.

It’s no surprise that the American and Norwegian beauty has long been a fan of the iconic perfume. “I usually do the classic spray in the air and twirl through,” Froseth admits. “The scent always makes me feel like I can truly conquer anything that’s ahead of me, giving me the perfect boost of joy, confidence and inspiration.”

The Five Echoes dinner was just one of several spectacular events the storied French fashion house hosted during 2021 Art Basel. The brand kicked off the celebration of 100 years of Chanel No.5 with a drone show at Faena Beach that lit up the Miami sky on December 1. The next night, the glitterati gathered for the opening of a new boutique in the Design District, attended by celebs including Pharrell Williams and his wife and son, actresses Dylan Penn and Rebecca Dayan and influencers including Jessica Clements. The grand finale: The Five Echoes dinner, a candlelit affair set in a lush forest at the installation dreamed up by Es Devlin, which was capped off with a performance by Latina legend Rosalia. Celebs joined the celebration in full force, including Venus Williams, Camila Mendes, Alana Haim with sisters Danielle Haim and Este Haim, Alisha Boe and Whitney Peak. The interactive installation is open to the public through December 21. Learn more or purchase tickets here.

Check out the building blocks of the look below!