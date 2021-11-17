Lady Gaga Stuns in Sheer Halter Dress for 'House of Gucci' Premiere

The time has almost come! House of Gucci officially arrives in theatres on Wednesday, November 24 — and fans are counting down the days until it’s here.

The movie’s stars flocked to the red carpet for its New York City premiere ahead of the highly anticipated drama’s release on Tuesday, November 16. Of course, they brought their fashion A-game for the occasion.

Lady Gaga (who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the movie) stepped out in a cutout black velvet Armani Privé gown teamed with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Her costar, Adam Driver (who stars as the late Maurizio Gucci), looked dapper in a classic black suit and white shirt combo.

Salma Hayek embraced the velvet trend, too. The actress, who plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the film, donned a blue velvet Gucci gown with a rhinestone neckline for the premiere.

For the uninitiated, the film is based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 nonfiction book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The movie chronicles the events leading to Maurizio’s (grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the Italian fashion house in 1921) murder.

To prepare for her role, Gaga spent months working on her Italian accent. “I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature,” Gaga said during an October interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I felt the best way to honor Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman. Not an Italian American woman, but an Italian woman.”

Reggiani — who spent 18 years behind bars and is now free — isn’t thrilled with Gaga. “I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,” she told Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata in March. “It is not an economic question. I won’t get a cent from the film. It is a question of good sense and respect.”

Gaga responded to Reggiani’s comments this month in an interview with Vogue. “I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” she told the outlet. “Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci.”

