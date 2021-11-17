Top 5

Stories

Celebrity Style

See What the Stars of ‘House of Gucci’ Wore to the New York Premiere

By
Lady Gaga Stuns in Sheer Halter Dress for 'House of Gucci' Premiere
Lady Gaga. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
5
podcast
AuraNecklace_110321_600x338

The time has almost come! House of Gucci officially arrives in theatres on Wednesday, November 24 — and fans are counting down the days until it’s here.

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Movie: Everything to Know About the True Story Behind the Oscar Contender

Read article

The movie’s stars flocked to the red carpet for its New York City premiere ahead of the highly anticipated drama’s release on Tuesday, November 16. Of course, they brought their fashion A-game for the occasion.

Lady Gaga (who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the movie) stepped out in a cutout black velvet Armani Privé gown teamed with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Her costar, Adam Driver (who stars as the late Maurizio Gucci), looked dapper in a classic black suit and white shirt combo. 

Salma Hayek embraced the velvet trend, too. The actress, who plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the film, donned a blue velvet Gucci gown with a rhinestone neckline for the premiere. 

Lady Gaga Dominates the ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere in Fishnets, Platform Boots and a Jaw-Dropping Purple Dress

Read article

For the uninitiated, the film is based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 nonfiction book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The movie chronicles the events leading to Maurizio’s (grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the Italian fashion house in 1921) murder.

To prepare for her role, Gaga spent months working on her Italian accent. “I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature,” Gaga said during an October interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I felt the best way to honor Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman. Not an Italian American woman, but an Italian woman.”

Reggiani — who spent 18 years behind bars and is now free — isn’t thrilled with Gaga. “I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,” she told Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata in March. “It is not an economic question. I won’t get a cent from the film. It is a question of good sense and respect.”

Lady Gaga’s Wildest Fashion and Beauty Looks of All Time

Read article

Gaga responded to Reggiani’s comments this month in an interview with Vogue. “I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” she told the outlet. “Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci.”

Keep scrolling to see what the House of Gucci stars wore for the NYC premiere! 

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!