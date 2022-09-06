Looks for Less! Shop the Best Fall Wardrobe Essentials for Under $100

Cooler weather is around the corner, and that means it’s time to start thinking about your fall wardrobe. We’re talking cozy sweaters, shirt dresses and more.

To Us, autumn is the perfect time of year for fashion. Why, you ask? We say it’s because you can get away with cross-seasonal dressing due to the warm days and breezy nights. This means pairing knitwear with sandals and boots with miniskirts.

As for this fall, we’ve got our eyes on a classic aesthetic. Give your closet a refined and timeless update with basics like button-ups, wide-leg trousers, clean denim, midi dresses and blazers. With these items, you’ll build yourself a lineup that can be worn today, tomorrow and in 10 years.

When it comes to denim, you’ll want to select a traditional blue pair free of too many rips and tears. A non-distressed jean is versatile as you can wear the look to work and to dinner with friends. The same goes for pants. Try starting with a black or beige pair. While the piece seems a bit boring, the right trouser can be worn with a dress shirt or even a bedazzled bralette — if you’re feeling bold.

Everyone needs an array of dresses — some for going out, some for in the office and a few for doing nothing at all. As we continue to return to work following the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important that we update our closets with the latest professional attire. Before you yawn, this doesn’t mean your work clothes have to be dull. Consider a shirt dress. This silhouette is perfect because you can wear it closed-up while at your desk and unbuttoned with a sandal heel for date night.

You can never have too many sweaters. The plush piece can keep you warm and stylish — and the options are endless. Try out cropped cardigans, sleeveless options and turtlenecks. You can also buy knitwear in a variety of colors and patterns. And the best part of all — you never have to worry about styling sweaters correctly because they pair well with almost anything.

Keep scrolling to see six perfect pieces to build your fall wardrobe: