Rest and relaxation! After returning from the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles spent the weekend recharging poolside — and her swim style was seriously stylish.

The 24-year-old four-time Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram on Sunday, August 8, to show off her tie dye bikini — and amazing new hairstyle.

“🍬 Sweet like candy🍬,” she captioned the photo, rocking a ribbed bikini and butt-length braids.

The gymnast, who took home two medals this year, also took to Instagram Stories to give a glimpse of her fabulous footwear: a pair of tie-dye slippers that matched her bikini.

It didn’t take long for fans to jump into the comments section, obsessing over the athletes look. “It’s the braids for me sis,” a fan wrote. Someone else said, “You deserver this Hot Girl Summer Simone,” while another added: “Your hair is amazing!!! Beautiful inside and out!”

Others were simply happy to see the star, who battled the “twisties” throughout her stint in Tokyo, feeling better.

“It’s a joy to see you home and happy Queen,” a person said. “Hope you’re enjoying a well-deserved break. Proud of you,” another added.

Biles was open about her mental health struggles during the 2021 games. After experiencing the “twisties” during her team vault appearance, she withdrew from the all-around competition, uneven bars, floor exercise and individual vault.

While there were a handful of factors affecting the gymnast, she did tell Hoda Kotb on Today that her past abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar could have played a role.

“Now that I think about it, maybe in the back of my head, probably yes [that did affect me],” Biles said. “There are certain triggers that you don’t even know. And I think it could have [affected me]. I’m not exactly sure, it was just the craziest week.”

The Ohio-native spoke about the abuse she suffered from Nassar in January 2018 after more than 150 women and girls accused the former team doctor of inappropriate or abusive sexual behavior.

While her second olympics was “not at all how I imagined or dreamed” it would go, Biles was extremely thankful for the support she received in response to opening up about her mental health during the duration of the competition.

“The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before,” she captioned a July 29 Instagram post.