Forget flowers! Forget chocolate! Kim Kardashian just unveiled a limited-edition Valentine’s Day Skims collection featuring five of the brand’s bestselling solutionwear styles in a brand new shade: dusty pink!

The KKW Beauty founder teased the news in an Instagram post on February 12, 2020. She posted a stunning photo of her wearing the Sculpting Bra ($32) and the Sculpting Mid Waist Brief ($32).

Kardashian captioned the pic, “I’m so excited to announce the @skims Valentine’s Day Collection — A limited edition capsule collection of our most loved Solutionwear styles in Quartz, the perfect shade of dusty pink. LAUNCHING FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 AT 9AM PST / 12PM EST.”

The new pretty pink styles also include celeb-favorites like the Sculpting Bodysuit ($62), Core Control Thong ($24) and the Sculpting Short Mid Thigh ($34).

In addition to the V-Day-inspired collection, Skims also restocked the Cozy Collection so you can match your new pink shapewear to the brand’s comfy-cozy knits — if you’re not a proud owner of them already.

To celebrate the exciting collection, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gifted press boxes to her “fans and biggest supporters.” The mailer included a heart-shaped box with Skims-shaped cookies and four pieces of the new shapewear. Um, score!

“I know I usually give it and send it out to influencers and celebrities and people that get free s–t all the time,” said the reality star on her Instagram Story. “Instead of that, I want to give it to my biggest supporters and my biggest fans and customers that have been super supportive of Skims.”

Keep scrolling for a look at all five styles that will probably sell out before you finish your box of Sweethearts. In other words, act fast if you want a pair!