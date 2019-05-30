Jennifer Lopez is the queen of the red carpet for her super sexy — and often nearly naked — fashion choices, so you can imagine our surprise when we saw the “Jenny From the Block” singer step out in Miami (yes, the land of cutoffs and crop tops) in a light pink turtleneck on Wednesday, May 29. But, once the initial shock wore off, we realized JLo is onto something with her repurposing of the winter-wardrobe staple.

You see, there is no greater conundrum than trying to figure out how to dress for temperatures that are no longer cold but not yet hot. And, even if you have somehow managed to master the art of transitional dressing, you may very well work in an office that likes to blast the AC on high. In that case, you know the perils of arriving in a short-sleeve or sleeveless outfit only to be freezing moments later.

Enter: Lopez’s fitted turtleneck.

Joining the likes of Diane Keaton, who has long-been an advocate for the year-round turtleneck trend, the mom of two provided a spring-summer take with her pastel-colored top, which she paired with distressed light-wash skinny jeans, white Alexander McQueen sneakers, a quilted Valentino bag, Tom Ford sunglasses and her personalized Jennifer Zeuner Ciara Hoops.

Despite the knitwear’s cold-weather connotations, the outfit felt seasonally appropriate from top to bottom, and the songstress is inspiring Us to rethink putting our turtle- and mock-neck tops in storage for the summer.

As JLo proved, the key to keeping the look springy lies in fabric and color choice. While black or grey wools and cashmeres would undoubtedly feel too wintery, a white, pastel or neutral version could easily be paired with jeans (a la the World of Dance judge), layered under a slip dress, tucked into a pencil skirt and more.

Whether you’re looking for a transitional top like this lady from the block or want to keep warm indoors this summer, keep scrolling to shop our favorite turtleneck styles for the warm-weather months!