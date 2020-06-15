Paulina Porizkova

On May 28, 2020, the former supermodel shared an honest makeup-free snap on the ‘gram. “For all of you lovely complimentary peeps, this is what I actually look like,” she wrote in the caption. “I think not bad for 55 and no interventions. But most certainly not 22. This is the first-thing-in-the morning me, no coffee and hair all accidentally waved from sleeping with it in a bun. Looking at my selfies now, I always wonder what’s up with my nose? It keeps getting in the way! 😁”