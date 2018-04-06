We are always interested in what Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber are wearing both on and off the runway. The models and besties paid a visit to Disneyland Paris on Thursday, April 5, and were throwing shade — of the sunglass variety. Kendall posted an Instagram pic of the stylish duo posing in their best model-off-duty looks. Kaia rocked black skinny pants, a white tee and sneakers, while Kendall took the menswear trend to new heights in an ‘80s-inspired $1,150 Balenciaga windbreaker from the brand’s spring 2018 collection. But we were most interested in the ladies’ sunglass game, which included a skinny rectangular pair from the upcoming fall-winter 2018 Moncler 8 Palm Angels collection for Kaia and round wire frames for Kendall. With the trendy styles in mind, gear up for summer by treating yourself to a new pair of sunnies. Keep scrolling to see our favorite Kendall- and Kaia-inspired shades!