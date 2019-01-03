Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sustainability is all the rave and not just because it’s good for the planet. Earth-friendly fashion, beauty and jewelry is often gorgeous, and thanks to higher demand, they’re now even easier to find! From Meghan Markle’s 100 percent recycled black flats to Nikki Reed’s new sustainable jewelry collection, green style is in.

Just look at Ashley Graham who stunned in a pair of KBH hoop earrings on her Instagram Story over the holidays. Not only did they look amazing, but they were created using completely recycled and reclaimed gold.

To pick up a pair of hoops just as sleek and ethically produced as Graham’s, check out some of our favorites for every budget.