Sydney Sweeney stunned while wearing a pink dress at Venice International Film Festival on Sunday, September 3.

The Euphoria star, 25, attended the photo call for Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales series while wearing a pink tulle dress with white polka dots. The sweetheart neckline adorned with silver sequins and gemstones.

Sweeney kept her makeup simple with a pink lip and natural eye shadow. Her nails matched the dress with a pink base and white accents. A few fingers even had tiny gemstones attached.

The Washington native accessorized with a white clutch and silver stiletto sandals. For the most part, Sweeney let the jewels on the dress shine, opting to skip a necklace or bracelets. However, she wore a massive diamond ring on her middle finger.

Sweeney was one of several famous faces at the event, which also included Maggie Gyllenhaal, Emma Corrin, Ava DuVernay and Dominique Fishback.

