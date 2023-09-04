Sydney Sweeney stunned while wearing a pink dress at Venice International Film Festival on Sunday, September 3.
The Euphoria star, 25, attended the photo call for Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales series while wearing a pink tulle dress with white polka dots. The sweetheart neckline adorned with silver sequins and gemstones.
Sweeney kept her makeup simple with a pink lip and natural eye shadow. Her nails matched the dress with a pink base and white accents. A few fingers even had tiny gemstones attached.
The Washington native accessorized with a white clutch and silver stiletto sandals. For the most part, Sweeney let the jewels on the dress shine, opting to skip a necklace or bracelets. However, she wore a massive diamond ring on her middle finger.
Sweeney was one of several famous faces at the event, which also included Maggie Gyllenhaal, Emma Corrin, Ava DuVernay and Dominique Fishback.
Scroll down to see Sweeney’s full pink look from the Venice Film Festival: