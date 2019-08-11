Teen Choice Awards Teen Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles By Marisa Petrarca August 11, 2019 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 27 28 / 27 Zhavia Ward In a double take-worthy red top and pants designed with eccentric patches and wide-brimmed hat. Back to top More News The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All These $22 Skinny Jeans Are a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon These Bestselling Wedge Booties Are Available in Pretty Colors More News