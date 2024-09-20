Denim-on-denim is so back.

The head-to-toe jean look became iconic in 2001 when Britney Spears and her ex Justin Timberlake commanded attention at the American Music Awards. Spears, for her part, wore a strapless jean dress featuring a patchwork A-line skirt. She added just the right amount of sparkle to her look with a chunky crystal choker and chain belt.

Timberlake, meanwhile, rocked a Canadian tuxedo designed by Levi’s and Jezebel equipped with faded fabric. He teamed the look with a denim hat, tan sunglasses and a silver necklace.

In Fall 2024, the trend came back strong with stars including Heidi Klum, Ashley Park, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Tyla, Tayshia Adams and more wearing the fad.

Swift nailed the trend while cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce in a Versace corset top and shorts at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2024. At the time, she elevated her look with thigh-high maroon Giuseppe Zanotti boots and a Louis Vuitton purse.

Keep scrolling to see the beast denim-on-denim looks of all time: