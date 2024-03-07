Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Best Looks From the Green Carpet Fashion Awards: Zendaya, Chrissy Teigen, More

By
Best Looks at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards
10
Getty Images (3)

Zendaya, Chrissy Teigen and more stars stepped out in style at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

At the ceremony, which was held on Wednesday, March 6, at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Zendaya stunned in an ethereal Roberto Cavalli gown. Styled by Law Roach, her outfit featured a plunging neckline embellished with fringe details, beaded straps, a snakeskin pattern and a flowy skirt. Zendaya accessorized with bracelets that wrapped around her arms and a number of rings.

Teigen, meanwhile, showed off her figure in a sheer Saint Laurent design, while posing alongside husband John Legend, who wore a black suit finished with sparkly stripes.

Donatella Versace stood out in a shimmery pastel pink Versace dress featuring a cowl neckline and fitted skirt. She elevated the look with delicate rings and platform heels.

amazon-chicgal-kimono-cardigan

Deal of the Day

This Kimono Cardigan With 61K+ Reviews Is Up to 54% Off for a Limited Time View Deal

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards celebrate those who are “crucial to collective transformation in any community,” per the organization’s website. This year, Donatella was honored for her activism in the LGBTQ+ community.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the Green Carpet Fashion Awards:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Chrissy Teigen Bio

Chrissy Teigen

Donatella Versace
1251304540helen_hunt_290x206

Helen Hunt
John Legend Works at CVS for the Day to Promote His New Skincare Line tan suit

John Legend
Zendaya

Zendaya

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!