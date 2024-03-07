Zendaya, Chrissy Teigen and more stars stepped out in style at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

At the ceremony, which was held on Wednesday, March 6, at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Zendaya stunned in an ethereal Roberto Cavalli gown. Styled by Law Roach, her outfit featured a plunging neckline embellished with fringe details, beaded straps, a snakeskin pattern and a flowy skirt. Zendaya accessorized with bracelets that wrapped around her arms and a number of rings.

Teigen, meanwhile, showed off her figure in a sheer Saint Laurent design, while posing alongside husband John Legend, who wore a black suit finished with sparkly stripes.

Donatella Versace stood out in a shimmery pastel pink Versace dress featuring a cowl neckline and fitted skirt. She elevated the look with delicate rings and platform heels.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards celebrate those who are “crucial to collective transformation in any community,” per the organization’s website. This year, Donatella was honored for her activism in the LGBTQ+ community.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the Green Carpet Fashion Awards: