Stylish

The Best Looks From Vanity Fair’s Young Hollywood Event: Hunter Schafer, Charles Melton, More

By
Instagram’s Young Hollywood Event
12
Hunter Schafer, Charles Melton, and Jameela Jamil.Getty Images (3)

Film and TV’s brightest rising stars had Us swooning at the Night For Young Hollywood event hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram.

Hunter Schafer, Charles Melton and Barry Keoghan commanded attention on the red carpet while hosting the event, which took place on Wednesday, March 6, at the Bar Marmont in Los Angeles.

Schafer, 25, looked radiant in a pastel Prada ensemble featuring an artistic top finished with floral details and a matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with white heels and a slicked back bun.

Melton, 33, for his part, rocked a classy black blazer over a tank top that was tucked into his pants. He topped his look off with gold earrings and patent leather shoes. Keoghan, 31, meanwhile, looked cool in an Amiri leather jacket, patterned dress shirt and tan pants.

Lucy Hale, Lana Condor, Jameela Jamil and more stars also graced the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the Night For Young Hollywood event:

