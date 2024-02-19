Your account
Stylish

Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais and More ‘RHOBH’ Stars Rocked the 2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

The Best Dressed of the RHOBH Cast at the Peoples Choice Awards Kyle Richards Erika Jayne and More
Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne.Getty Images(3)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast brought an exciting array of colors, textures and styles to the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18.

Kyle Richards and newcomer Annemarie Wiley livened up the soirée. Richards, 55, looked stunning in an emerald green ruched mini dress featuring a floor-length side train, while Wiley, 40, opted for a red asymmetrical number covered in oversized ruffles.

Other cast members, including Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne, opted for more muted tones. Beauvais, 57, wore a black long sleeve ankle-length gown featuring large silver studs throughout, while Jayne, 52, showed off her legs in a black mini dress featuring floral appliqué gloves.

This year, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was nominated for “Reality Show of the Year,” an award that was ultimately given to The Kardashians. Beauvais and Richards were also nominated for “Reality TV Star of the Year,” which was awarded to Khloé Kardashian.

Keep scrolling to see all of the looks they styled.

