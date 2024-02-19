There was more than enough drama to go around in the past year, making the decision of Reality TV Star of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards quite difficult.

The Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian ultimately took home the prize at the Sunday, February 18, ceremony, which was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. She was not in attendance at the event and the category was not televised.

Other nominees in the category included Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kandi Burruss from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kim Kardashian from The Kardashians and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Us Weekly previously named Madix, 38, the Reality Star of the Year in October 2023. Months earlier, Madix’s breakup from longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval played out on Vanderpump Rules after she discovered he was having an affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

“This situation made me realize that I can do hard things,” Madix exclusively told Us at the time. “The worst-case scenario literally did happen, and I was OK. Like, look — you can handle what’s thrown at you.”

Following the scandal, Madix garnered support from fans and refocused on her personal goals, competing on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars and making her Broadway debut in January.

“I’ve grown up,” she said of her journey since joining Vanderpump Rules in 2013. “I’m somebody who never really wanted to grow up. [But] over time, I’ve been able to love myself more and give myself a lot more grace when it comes to things we go through during filming. And that has allowed me to give others more grace.”

Stause, 42, also landed a spot on Us’ list of the top reality stars of 2023 as she learned to speak her mind amid drama on Selling Sunset. “In the past, I always questioned myself,” she told Us. “But you get to a place where you say f—k it, this is my life. And you’re going to see the good, the bad and the ugly. Being able just to live, whether people approve or not, has been the most freeing thing.”

As for Richards, 55, her approach to her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage secured her inclusion on the roundup. She faced her marital woes head-on, rather than trying to hide them from viewers, proving why she is the only original Beverly Hills Housewife still on the show.