Feline Fine! Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Drops ‘Are You Kitten Me’ Apparel

All you cool cats and kittens better get excited because Tiger King’s Carole Baskin just dropped an entire line of apparel!

Excited? Us too, but buckle up because this news just gets better. Baskin, who runs the Big Cat Rescue Animal Sanctuary, is calling her eponymous line Are You Kitten Me! C’mon, how purr-fect is that?!

And with just a few pieces from the line you’ll be well on your way to building an animal print wardrobe that could rival the OG cat lady. Hey, you can even wear Baskin (and her iconic flower crown!) right on your shirt.

The line had a very soft launch. The Dancing With the Stars alum created an Instagram for her new line on Sunday, April 11. As of Monday, April 12, the page only has 2 followers.

Baskin also sent out an email blast, explaining the the all sales through Earth Day, which is on April 22, will support the Bobcat Rehab Program as well as “Carole’s many cat efforts.”

The animal rights activist was detail oriented in the design process, creating a range of items that include everything from face masks and sweatshirts to baby onesies, color-changing mugs and wall art.

Perhaps our favorite item in the entire line are the All Over Print Leggings, which retail for $44.99. The compression fit pants come in three patterns: Cheetah, Tiger and Leopard. They look like a piece of closet straight out of Carole’s closet!

If you’re in the market for more branded apparel that takes you right back to the Tiger King days, fear not — Baskin has your feline fantasy covered.

She also created a handful of decals for t-shirts and sweatshirts that say, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens,” or, “Are you kitten me?”

Some are emblazoned with lions and leopards, others have floral designs and a few feature Baskin’s smiling face. Want all three in one? Pick up the Are You Kitten Me? T-Shirt, which features Baskin’s face surrounded by a flower crown and tigers jumping out around the edge.

We imagine Joe Exotic and his low hanging eyebrow ring aren’t thrilled about Baskin’s newest endeavor, but if you want to shop and support the cats, keep scrolling.

We’re sharing our favorite items form Are You Kitten Me, ahead.