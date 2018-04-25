The Time 100’s red carpet style was on point this year! Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Emily Blunt and more celebs walked the red carpet on April 24 for the event honoring the magazine’s annual issue. The gala, which was held at Lincoln Center in New York City, celebrates the 100 most influential people in the world every year according to the editors. That ranges from artists to activists to leaders to scientists and entrepreneurs. This year’s list featured many recognizable names such as Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Lena Waithe and more.

While the gala was attended by many, these ladies definitely brought their style a-game to the event. From bright red and blue hues to intricate beaded embellishments these garbs were made to shine. Take a look at the hottest styles of the night below! Spoiler: Martha Stewart went in green sparkly pants.