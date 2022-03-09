Fiercely fashionable females! Change-makers, celebrities and powerful women making waves across politics, law, sports and more gathered in Los Angeles for the 2022 Time Women of the Year Gala, which just so happened to fall on International Women’s Day.

The star-studded event followed Time’s announcement of 12 leading ladies and cover stars, who range from Amanda Gorman and Pose star Mj Rodriguez to Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman.

“When we sat down last fall to conceive a version of this project that could become an ongoing tradition, we chose to spotlight leaders who are working to create a better future for women everywhere, executive editor Naina Bajekal and senior editor Lucy Feldman wrote. “Our 2022 Women of the Year list features 12 individuals who have reached across communities, generations and boarders to fight for a more inclusive and equitable world.”

Before the women made their way inside the Spago L’exterieur in Los Angeles, they hit the red carpet in sophisticated, sleek and stunning outfits that showed off their personal style.

Take Kerry Washington for example. The 45-year-old actress stepped on the scene in a gorgeous Peter Do gown that would make Olivia Pope proud. The Scandal star, who worked with stylist Law Roach, teamed her dress with jewels by Tiffany & Co. She donned the Elsa Peretti High Tide earrings and two Bone cuffs made of sterling silver.

Following the big event, Washington took to Instagram to give her followers a full look at her amazing jumpsuit and jewels. “An #InternationalWomensDay to remember,” she captioned her Instagram post.

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments section of her post. “Beautiful woman indeed,” a user wrote, while another said, “All I’m saying is KEEP your stylist.” Someone else chimed in: “So classy!!! Sheer Elegance!!!”

Washington wasn’t the only style standout from the evening. Kacey Musgraves, who stopped for an adorable photo op with the Big Little Lies star (!!), also looked amazing.

The 33-year-old singer, who was styled by Erica Cloud, wore a stunning floral-print number from Rodarte’s fall/winter 2021 collection. While the pink and blue print was gorgeous and girly, the look had a grunge edge thanks to leather gloves.

To see all these looks and more of the fabulous fashion from the 2022 Time Women of the Year gala, keep scrolling. From Kate Bosworth’s blue gown to Charli D’Amelio’s adorable yellow number, Us Weekly’s Stylish has all the deets on what everyone wore, ahead.