Celebrity Beauty Tom Brady’s Rollercoaster Hair Evolution: From Buzz Cuts to Flowing Locks By Samantha Holender August 3, 2021 Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock 10 10 / 10 2021 The higher the hair! Brady’s locks gave him a bit of extra height while visiting the White House. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News