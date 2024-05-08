While the 2024 Met Gala has come to an end, reactions to the red carpet are still coming in.

After stars including Camila Cabello, Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning and more graced the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, fans noticed that their heels may have not fit properly.

Us Weekly couldn’t get enough of the stunning looks at the gala. Take Jenner, for example, who looked marvelous at a Met afterparty in a white lace Vivienne Westwood minidress featuring a plunging neckline and A-line skirt. Jenner paired the frock with a pair of strappy white sandals, which fans pointed out looked too tight on her pinky toe. “Say a quick pair for the pinky toes,” TikTok creator Erica Mags said via the social media platform. “The toes were fighting for their life.”

Followers laughed along with Mags in the comments section. “Oh my gosh yes someone else noticed this too!!! 😭” one social media user wrote. Another added, “It’s literally the 1st thing I see!! 😂.”

Other fans pointed out that Cabello’s toes were falling out of her heels and nearly touching the carpet, but Us Weekly was too focused on her ice block accessory and Ludovic de Saint Sernin chainmail dress to notice.

Keep scrolling to see which heels might have been a bit too tight at the gala: