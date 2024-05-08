Camila Cabello is revealing the reason behind the unique accessory she wore at the Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

The 27-year-old singer walked the red carpet in a shimmering silver gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, which she paired with a literal block of ice. The ice block melted in her hands as she made her way up the Metropolitan Museum steps.

While speaking to Extra on the night of the event, Cabello explained that the melting ice block, which contained a single brass-colored rose, was a nod to this year’s dress code, “Garden of Time.”

“I feel like it is impermanence and things decaying over time and the beauty in that,” she told the outlet, adding that the rips at the end of her dress also referenced this concept.

Cabello went on to reveal that she did not originally plan to hold the ice block in her bare hands.

“It was a purse, but then it broke about five minutes into being in line so I called my stylist like, ‘What do I do?’” Cabello told Extra in the same interview. She went on to explain that at the last minute, she opted to wear it as a clutch. “We’re just trying things here,” she said.

The rose encased within the ice block referenced the rose that appeared on the invitations to the gala, which were designed by fashion designer Jane Wade.

As for Cabello’s dress? Embellished with 250,000 Swarovski crystals, it weighed a staggering 15 pounds and took 450 hours to create. In addition to the rips at the bottom, it featured a thigh high leg slit and plunging lace-up neckline. She topped the look off with a pair of strappy heels and wore her blonde hair up in a messy ponytail.