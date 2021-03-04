A collection that would make even Prince (erm, King) Akeem proud! UOMA Beauty is launching an exclusive Coming 2 America makeup collection to celebrate African beauty — and just looking at it is enough to make you feel like royalty.

UOMA Beauty is rooted in honoring African culture, but for this specific collaboration, the brand has taken its inspiration from the fictional land of Zamunda. If you’re unfamiliar with Coming to America, the first film in the franchise, Zamunda is the home country of Prince Akeem, who is played by Eddie Murphy.

The collection is filled with rich pigments and bright colors, including a handful of purple swatches symbolizing royalty.

But what really sets this line apart is the gorgeous campaign. Using actual costumes from the Coming to Amazing movie, the launch pays tribute to 9 of the great queens of Africa.

The queens are pictured in gorgeous gold-plated portraits, wearing opulent jewelry, traditional African headpieces and bold makeup in rich blue, gold and copper tones.

To create the campaign UOMA Beauty Founder Sharon Chuter partnered with Beyoncé’s makeup artist and stylist, Sir John and Zerina Akers, as well as South African photographer Trevor Stuurman.

The 9-product lineup features Black Magic Metallic Lipstick ($22) in three shades: Not So Meeka, Peaches and Akeem and Sexual Chocolate. There’s also the Royal Heir-Itage Color Palette ($44), which has a mix of metallic, sparkle and matte finishes, as well as the Coming 2 America Mini Color Palette ($29) which is available in two different colorways.

The collaboration is rounded out with Kajal Liner ($18), which is amiable in Private Jet Black and Purple, and a Zamundan Glow Up Highlighter Palette ($30) with three different yet equally as shimmery shades to help you get your glow on.

The collection is available on March 4 on UOMABeauty.com and on March 5 on UltaBeauty.com, Nordstrom.com and Beautylish.com.

Want to see the breakdown? Keep scrolling to get a peek at some of our favorite products from the drop.