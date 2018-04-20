Take a walk on the sale side! Urban Outfitters is having a huge sale right now — in fact, the retailer is offering 50 percent off of shoes. That’s right ladies, shoes — sandals, sneakers, heels, mules and more just in time for your spring closet turn over. The sale has various footwear and brands available so there’s something for everyone. But in the interest of saving time and in an attempt to make it easier on you, we’ve gathered the hottest 11 you need for the season. Some of our picks include brands like Jeffrey Campbell, Adidas, Vans, Sol Sana and more. We’re really looking forward to mules and embroidered florals being a trend this spring. And guess what? They’re here!

We also narrowed down to the must-haves for every occasion, so no matter what look you’re going for, sporty, casual, trendy or chic, these are the best options to choose from. Oh, and forget heading to the store. The sale is only offered online and it’s for a limited time only. So, don’t waste any time. Get your “add cart” finger ready and start treating yourself!