Pics

Inside Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers Party 2019 With Lil’ Kim, La La Anthony, Real Housewives and More

By
Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs Us Weekly Most Stylish Party
 Dave Kotinsky for Us Weekly
24
25 / 24

Stylish as Ever

RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin showed off her personalized clutch while posing with castmate Margaret Josephs.

Back to top