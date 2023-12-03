Variety’s Hitmakers 2023 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore

Maren Morris, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter were among the stylish singers at Variety‘s Hitmakers in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 2.

Morris, 33, wore a stunning Vivienne Westwood dress while accepting her Changemaker of the Year honor. The red off-the-shoulder gown featured a corset bodice and front ruching detail. She wore matching strappy heels with simple earrings and rings, letting the dress shine.

Rodrigo, 20, and Carpenter, 24, both opted for black looks. Rodrigo, who was there to accept Storyteller of the Year, donned a black Carolina Herrera mini dress with a purple floral pattern. She finished the look off with her signature loose locks and a pair of black mary janes.

Carpenter, meanwhile, opted for a floor-length black halter gown. The silky fabric was draped across the high neckline. She finished the look with a red manicure, sparkling diamond earrings and a gold bangle.

Scroll down to see all the stylish women at Variety‘s Hitmakers red carpet: