David Beckham and Victoria Beckham took daughter Harper to the stylish Prada Caffè to celebrate her 12th birthday.

“Harper Seven is 12!!(almost)@Prada party for Harper Seven💕CHIC!!” Victoria, 49, captioned photos of the family outing via Instagram on Saturday, July 8. They were joined by sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, but her eldest big brother, Brooklyn Beckham, and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham were unable to attend the early birthday celebration. (Harper officially turns 12 on Monday, July 10.)

The fashion house’s namesake restaurant is located at Harrods in London. Naturally, the birthday girl brought a Prada bag for the evening. Harper was carrying the satin mini-bag with crystals in light blue, which retails for $2,700. She paired the blue bag with a purple slip dress, matching Nike sneakers and a simple gold necklace.

Meanwhile, Victoria looked equally chic in a black camisole with a belted black maxi skirt.

