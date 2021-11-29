Hailey Bieber

The University of Wisconsin alum created the model’s wedding dress for her 2019 ceremony, where she renewed her vows with husband Justin Bieber.

“Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply,” the model shared via Instagram on Sunday alongside photos of the designer. “I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me. He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil.”