There is nothing quite like the otherworldly glow of a Victoria’s Secret Angel, and while those beauties are all obviously #blessed with good genes, they also have a secret pre-show weapon in the form of celeb facialist Mimi Luzon. As the purveyor of the gold and silver sheet masks you’ve seen all over your Instagram feed, the Israeli aesthetician obviously knows a thing or two about social media savvy, but the radiant results don’t lie.

With catwalk queens like Irina Shayk (she called upon Mimi to tend to her pre-Met Gala complexion), Alessandra Ambrosio, Sara Sampaio, Toni Garrn, Hailey Clauson and more lining up for pre-runway treatments, Luzon’s philosophy is all about keeping skin smooth, healthy and, yes, glowing. Her metallic masks may be her most Instagram-friendly products, but she also has a line of cleansers, serums and moisturizers for those who don’t have the model-like connections to schedule a one-on-one appointment.

With the warm weather finally upon Us, we jumped at the chance to get Luzon’s recommendations on the best way to achieve a luminous complexion. Keep scrolling for her five tips to the perfect summer glow!