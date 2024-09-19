Sabrina Carpenter knows exactly what outfits she wants to see in her crowd during the Short n’ Sweet Tour.

Carpenter took to Instagram on Thursday, September 19, to give fans inspiration on what to wear to her upcoming tour, which kicks off September 23 in Columbus, Ohio. In a collage of photos, the pop star suggested Carpenters wear baby blue, pink, yellow, white, red and black outfits. “Hearts and kisses encouraged,” the post noted, as well as “babydoll dresses, baby tees and crop tops, Short n’ Sweet skirts [and] clear purses.”

“Make your fit sparkle so she can see you!!!” the post continued over photos of minidresses, platform heels, heart-shaped purses and more.

One of Carpenter’s favorite brands to wear on stage is Frolov, which has designed some of her most famous costumes, including the pastel yellow look she wore during the 2024 Governors Ball. Her corset top featured crystal embellishments and a heart-shaped cutout over her chest as well as a flowy wrap skirt.

Keep scrolling for inspiration on what to wear to the Short n’ Sweet tour: