Life feels so much better, like a feather, when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter fan. Whether you’ve been a fan since the “Read Your Mind” days or you’re riding the “Please Please Please” wave, it’s soon to be time to see your girl in concert. But whatever will you wear? How do you find something that can measure up to Sabrina’s terminally adorable style? Don’t worry. We’ve got your back.

From fun heart cutout details to sexy bodysuits, we’ve found plenty of great ideas for you to wear to one (or more) of Sabrina’s shows. You’ll be singing along to all her “Nonsense” ad libs and getting into “Espresso” while looking positively gorgeous. Is it that sweet? We guess so.

15 Cheeky Outfits To Wear to Your First Sabrina Carpenter Show

1. Heartbreaker: This asymmetrical hem cami has a heart cutout surrounded by pearls – just $18!

2. Lovely in Lace: Steal Sabrina’s style with this barely-there lace look with a crop top that ties in the front – just $46!



3. Pink Corsetry: Pair this Barbie pink corset with a fun pair of leather leggings or skirt – just $29!

4. Backless Beauty: Don this backless spaghetti strap bodysuit that’ll match your pink blush – just $24!



5. Peasant Power: You’ll look gorgeous in this white peasant dress that shows off your décollete – just $31!

6. Strapless Ruffled Jumpsuit: You’ll look like you belong on stage with Sabrina in this ultra-girly jumpsuit – just $30!

7. Baby Pink Romper: This powder pink romper makes you look like the picture of innocence – just $38.

8. Sweethearts All Over: You’ll wear your heart on your sleeve (literally) when you slip into this heart-covered two-piece outfit – just $33!

9. Covered in Rhinestones: Keep the sun out at any outdoor venues when you see Sabrina with this bedazzled pink sun visor – just $15!

10. Pink Crop: Shimmy into this fun pink crop top that you can wear with just about anything you’ve got – just $13!

11. Rockin’ Ribbons: This mix of black and ultra pink looks gorgeous with the pink buckle attached to the shoulder – just $34!

12. Hearts and Halters: Wear this cool heart-covered halter top with a skirt or shorts so you don’t burn up at the show – just $19!

13. Fun Fringe: You’ll turn heads when you wear this tank top covered in pink fringe to sing along to “Espresso” – just $20!

14, Super Sequins: There are too many pink sequins here to count, and each are absolutely dazzling on this top – just $27!

15. Draped in Pink: This is an ultra comfortable halter top in a blinding pink you’ll love showing off in – just $32!

