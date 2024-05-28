Sabrina Carpenter performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in an envy-inducing orange mini dress — while her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, supported her from the crowd.

Carpenter, 25, looked like the picture of summer at the Luton music festival on Sunday, May 26. There, she wore an orange mini dress with a pair of white go-go boots, a color combination reminiscent of an orange creamsicle. The dress featured a plunging halter neck, pleated belt detailing and a scalloped hem.

The singer wore her signature long blonde hair down in loose waves with her face-framing bangs on full display. She topped the look off with black winged eyeliner, matte foundation and dark pink lipstick.

In addition to the memorable style moment, the concert also gave fans a small peek into Carpenter’s relationship with Keoghan, 31.

In a fan video uploaded via TikTok on Monday, May 28, Keoghan can be seen watching Carpenter perform “Espresso” from an elevated section of the stage. The Saltburn actor smiled and clapped along as Carpenter sang and performed a choreographed dance to the hit song.

“He really is wrapped around her finger,” one commenter wrote, referring to a line from “Espresso.”

“Love that he’s just following her around while she’s living her pop star life ❤️,” another social media user commented.

Rumors surrounding their romance first began to swirl after the Daily Mail published photos of them on a joint outing in Los Angeles in December 2023.

Although Carpenter and Keoghan have periodically made public appearances as a couple since then, they made their official red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York City, where they posed for photographers at the top of the stairs.

In March, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple are taking their time getting to know each other.

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” they told Us. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”