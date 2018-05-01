From her insane bikini body to beach-bound selfies, Jessica Simpson’s tropical vacation is all kinds of #goals. The designer has been chronicling her getaway with a series on bikini-clad pics on Instagram that proves the mom of two hasn’t missed a beat since her Daisy Duke days. In addition to showing off her fit physique in sexy swimwear, Jess has been rocking all different sunglass styles (think: gold-accented round shades, oversized squares, animal print cat eyes and bright white mirrored frames) that have Us thinking of stepping up our shades game.

And this woman knows how to vacay! To kick off her getaway, the actress posed in an animal print bustier-style bikini and caftan — but it was her bug-eye frames that caught our attention. With a gold bridge for added detail, they really stole the show. It was a super glam look that we imagine would be perfect for a day at the pool. Next up, Jess showed Us how to rock a fringed bikini top and printed sarong, but it was her sporty oversized square pair the gave Us a major throwback to the massive frames Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie made famous in The Simple Life.

Snapping a selfie on the beach, Simpson looked fierce in a pair of animal print cat eye shades that popped against her red bathing suit and cascading blonde locks. Most recently, Jess posed with her equally svelte hubby, Eric Johnson, for yet another mirror selfie, in which she had fun with prints in a rainbow-colored bikini top and coordinating skirt. She paired the vibrant look with chunky white sunnies with mirrored lenses.

While there is no telling what other sunglass styles she will debut on her trip, Jessica has already given Us summer shades inspiration in spades. Whether your looking for a round pair, square frame, animal print or bright white, we’ve rounded up some of the best warm weather shades inspired by the star. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!