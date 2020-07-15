Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Clarisonic Is Going Out of Business — Here’s Why

Beauty giant L’Oréal has announced that it’s ceasing operations of Clarisonic after 16 years in business. The celeb-loved brand is known for its skin cleansing devices like the Mia Smart, Mia Prima and Mia Men.

“To our entire Clarisonic community, it has been our absolute pleasure to serve you all these years,” the brand wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 14, announcing that it’s going out of business.

“This difficult decision was made so that L’Oréal can focus its attention on its other core business offerings,” said Clarisonic in a statement on its website. It will remain in business until September 30, 2020.

“We want to thank all of our loyal customers, dermatologists and partners who have helped put this brand on the map,” the note continued. “It has been our absolute pleasure to serve you all of these years.”

Clarisonic users should keep in mind that the brand will continue to honor warranties until October 31, 2022, or depending on the warranty of your specific Clarisonic device.

Understandably, fans of the brand are upset by the unexpected news. “You will be missed!” one Instagram follower commented. “I just stocked up on brush heads to make the experience last a little longer 💙 I’ve had mine since 2014 and it still works like it did the first day. Such incredible products.”

Another long-time-user wrote, “BOO!!! I’ve owned Clarisonic brushes since 2007 and I don’t know how I’ll live without it when I run out of brush heads.”

Ahead of its closure, Clarisonic is offering 50 percent off on its website, as well as its retail partners, which include Sephora, Ulta and Amazon. The big sale even applies to money-saving skincare bundles.

Keep scrolling for a look at Clarisonic products you should consider scooping up before the brand shuts down for good. If you see something you like, act fast because we have an inkling that supplies won’t last for long.

