Women supporting women! Olivia Wilde, Lake Bell, Quinta Brunson, Lili Reinhart and more stars wowed at the 2022 Women in Film Gala.

The annual benefit, which was hosted by Da’Vine Joy Randolph and celebrates the organization’s educational and philanthropic programs, took place on Thursday, October 27, in Los Angeles.

For the special evening, Wilde, 38, who took home the Crystal Award for Advocacy, showed off her abs in a sexy cutout dress by Saint Laurent. The black number featured a crisscross bodice and a hood for added drama. The Booksmart director accessorized with chunky bangles and wore black sandal heels on her feet.

Brunson, 32, was also honored with the Crystal Award for Advocacy, which applauds individuals who have “helped to expand the role of women within the entertainment industry,” according to the Women in Film website. The Abbott Elementary creator looked like a trophy, wearing a figure-hugging gold dress that was finalized with a halter neckline.

Brunson’s costar Sheryl Lee Ralph presented her with the award, dazzling audience members in a tailored blazer and trendy pantaboots.

Other honorees included Carey Mulligan, who rocked a classic black dress. The gala was also attended by Thuso Mbedu, Lili Reinhart, Addison Rae and Jessica Knoll.

Knoll, 39, author of New York Times best seller Luckiest Girl Alive, stunned in an oversized blazer and black pants. Reinhart, 26, was equally as radiant in floral Max Mara design.

The Riverdale star’s appearance at the event comes after she made headlines for saying she doesn’t believe she’ll be invited back to the Met Gala after slamming Kim Kardashian. Earlier this year, Reinhart expressed her disappointment in Kardashian’s intense weight loss plan to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Bob Mackie dress for fashion’s biggest night. (The reality star, 42, revealed she lost over 16 pounds to prepare for the red carpet.)

“That was fun,” Reinhart told W. Magazine in an interview published on Wednesday, October 26, of attending the event. “But after going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress.”

The actress previously called out Kardashian after the event in May, writing via her Instagram Story: “To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are … because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f–king dress? So wrong. So f–ked on 100s of levels.”

Keep scrolling to see all the moments from the 2022 Women in Film Gala: