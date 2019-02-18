On Sunday, February 17, stars like Emily Blunt, Alison Brie and Julianna Margulies attended the 2019 Writers Guild Awards, giving us a yet another fun parade of gorgeous dresses and dapper suits to take in. With the Oscars only one week away, we soaked up all the amazing red carpet fashion celebrities had to offer while celebrating the best writers in TV and film.

The 71st annual awards show had two simultaneous ceremonies. Taking place in both Los Angeles at the Beverly Hills Hotel and at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress, comedian and writer Chelsea Peretti hosted. The awarded productions weren’t the only works of art on display. A-listers attended Sunday’s shows bringing their best style game. Emily Blunt walked the New York ceremony red carpet with her husband John Krasinski, cementing their place as one of the hottest couples wearing almost matching black and white suits. He looked dashing in his velvet black jacket while she stunned in her single-breasted Dolce & Gabbana suit. Alongside them at the East Coast ceremony was The Good Wife actress Julianna Margulies in a white Thom Browne dress.

But for those of you wondering about the ceremony itself, here are some of the highlights: While the Best Adapted Screenplay went to Can You Forgive Me? writers Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, the Best Adapted Screenplay went to Eighth Grade creator Bo Burnham. This wasn’t his first surprising win 2019’s awards season. On February 2, the former Youtube star also beat out A Star is Born‘s Bradley Cooper for First-Time Feature Director at the Director Guild Awards. During his acceptance speech he joked about his lack of Oscars nomination saying, “To the other nominees in the category — have fun at the Oscars, losers.”

But everyone was a winner at the event’s red carpet! From Alison Brie to Jane Lynch, keep scrolling to see more of the best dressed at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards.