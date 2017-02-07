Emmanuelle Hauguel /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

*BRB running to the gym* Christie Brinkley is making an impressive return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition for an upcoming issue. The supermodel and SI icon, 63, shows off her toned physique in a black mesh swimsuit alongside her two daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook in a sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly.

The legendary model proves age is nothing but a number, grinning from ear to ear as she poses in a tropical location with Joel, 31, and Cook, 18, who look equally amazing in black bikinis.

Brinkley told the magazine that the shoot was a dream come true.

“Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface,” she also shared alongside the image on Instagram on Monday, February 6. “Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! 🌸🌴.”



Brinkley set a record back in the 70s after she landed three consecutive SI covers. The swimsuit model first covered the issue in 1979 and then the following two years in 1980 and 1981. She later retired in 2004. Brinkley was married to Alexa’s dad, Billy Joel, from 1985 to 1994 and to Sailor’s dad, Peter Cook, from 1996 to 2008.

