Those abs! Christina El Moussa showed off her hot bikini body at a photo shoot with her 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, on Wednesday, March 22.



The Flip or Flop star, 33, and the little girl matched in purple swimsuits and played with a hula hoop in L*Space Swimwear’s Instagram story. The blonde beauty stunned in an off the shoulder bikini top and bottoms with sexy side cutouts and let her hair down in loose waves. “Shoot prep & playtime,” the caption read.

More snaps showed Taylor getting kisses from a French bulldog, and El Moussa later holding up the pup for the cameras. In the final snap, the HGTV star changed into a bright fuchsia and purple swimsuit.

El Moussa is back on the market after her recent split from family contractor Gary Anderson. “Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind,” her rep Cassandra Zebisch told Us Weekly last month. “She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”



An insider told Us that the couple — who started dating in mid-2016 after Christina and Tarek El Moussa called it quits on their seven-year marriage — broke up “because of too many outside pressures.”



Tarek, 35, filed for divorce from Christina on January 9. The exes announced their split in December after news broke of a May gun incident, in which police were called to their Orange County, California, home. They’re also parents of 19-month-old son Brayden.

