Lookin' good! Two weeks after revealing that he recently lost 50 pounds, Ed Sheeran showed off his newly slimmed-down body while shirtless in the music video for his new single "Shape of You."

In the video, which was released on Monday, January 30, the British singer-songwriter, 25, trains in the boxing ring with his beautiful (and insanely fit) love interest. After the pair chow down on chicken fingers and french fries at a diner, they take a PDA-filled taxi ride back to the ring and sweat out their high-carb meal, as one does.

"I'm in love with the shape of you / We push and pull like a magnet do," Sheeran croons on the dancehall-inspired pop tune, which is the second single from his forthcoming album, ÷. "Although my heart is falling too / I'm in love with your body."

The two-time Grammy winner then kicks his workout into high gear as he goes for a jog, busts out a few pushups and flips a massive tractor tire. Shortly after, Sheeran shows off dozens of tattoos as he briefly goes shirtless before putting on a fat suit and fighting a sumo wrestler.

The "Shape of You" music video, which was directed by Jason Koenig, was released after Sheeran told The Breakfast Club he lost 50 pounds during his yearlong hiatus by cutting beer from his diet.

"I doubled in size. Sweatpants were the only things that fit, and I thought everything had shrunk in the wash, but it hadn't," he explained. "It was the beer. Well, I'm back on beer now, because I'm fine, but I cut out beer for a bit and started exercising, which was quite weird. I didn't realize how much I burned on stage. I stopped touring, and I just ballooned instantly."

Watch the "Shape of You" music video above!

